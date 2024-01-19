Keystone Construction Completes 45,000 SF Production Studio for St. Louis CBS Affiliate

ST. LOUIS — Keystone Construction Co. has completed a new production studio and headquarters for St. Louis CBS affiliate First Alert 4. The general contractor transformed an existing three-story, 45,000-square-foot office building through a major exterior and interior renovation project. The new space is 26 percent larger than First Alert 4’s previous space. The facility at 77 Progress Parkway features two broadcast studios with 14 presentation areas, a newsroom, two dressing rooms, two control rooms, a data center, seven satellites, LED-screen backgrounds and a fitness center. The design and engineering team included Partners by Design, Cole & Associates and Barrett, Woodyard & Associates. NAI Desco served as the real estate broker for the purchase of the building and two-acre lot.