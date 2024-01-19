Friday, January 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The new studio for First Alert 4 is 26 percent larger than its previous space. (Image courtesy of Keystone Construction Co.)
DevelopmentMidwestMissouriOffice

Keystone Construction Completes 45,000 SF Production Studio for St. Louis CBS Affiliate

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — Keystone Construction Co. has completed a new production studio and headquarters for St. Louis CBS affiliate First Alert 4. The general contractor transformed an existing three-story, 45,000-square-foot office building through a major exterior and interior renovation project. The new space is 26 percent larger than First Alert 4’s previous space. The facility at 77 Progress Parkway features two broadcast studios with 14 presentation areas, a newsroom, two dressing rooms, two control rooms, a data center, seven satellites, LED-screen backgrounds and a fitness center. The design and engineering team included Partners by Design, Cole & Associates and Barrett, Woodyard & Associates. NAI Desco served as the real estate broker for the purchase of the building and two-acre lot.

You may also like

Calmwater Capital Funds $32.2M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Bayview Provides $6M in C-PACE Financing for 124-Unit...

Avison Young Negotiates Sale of 3,400-Acre Industrial Development...

Stream Realty Partners Acquires Two Industrial Development Sites...

IPA Arranges $23M Construction Loan for Industrial Project...

Armada Hoffler Signs Law Firm to 10,000 SF...

Arbor Diagnostics Signs 22,392 SF Lease Renewal at...

WinnCos. Receives $69.1M in Financing for Metro Boston...

CAMBA Housing Ventures Breaks Ground on 328-Unit Affordable...