Keystone Construction Completes $4M Outdoor Entertainment Space at The District of St. Louis

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Keystone Construction Co. has completed Hub Stl, a $4 million outdoor entertainment space at The District of St. Louis in Chesterfield. The District is devoted to live music, food and beverage concepts and retail space.

Construction on Hub Stl began last fall with the demolition of the Polo Building. Keystone built a performance stage, 70 feet by 21 feet, with a synthetic turf field viewing area with capacity for 400 people. A large LED screen and sound and lighting system will be installed later this summer. The performance area will be encircled by local restaurants with patios, a brewery and beer garden. Anticipated to open later this summer is 4 Hands Brewing Co., which will occupy the anchor space with a 10,000-square-foot taproom. Hi-Pointe Drive-In, the brewery’s culinary partner, will operate a fast-casual dining concept within the space.

Keystone previously built two other destinations within The District — Main Event and The Factory. Main Event is a 50,000-square-foot indoor entertainment center with 22 lanes of bowling, laser tag, gravity ropes and hundreds of arcade and virtual reality games. The Factory is a 52,000-square-foot indoor concert venue with seating for up to 3,400 people. It was the first performance venue to be built from the ground up in the Midwest in more than 20 years, according to Keystone.

The Staenberg Group is the developer behind The District, while HDA Architects and O’Toole Design Associates are the architects.