Keystone Construction to Build $60M CarShield Sportsplex in Chesterfield, Missouri

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Keystone Construction Co. will build the new $60 million CarShield Sportsplex AAA Hockey & Futbol facility in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield. The development will accommodate the growing CarShield AAA Hockey & Futbol clubs, which serve more than 500 children and 45 teams in metro St. Louis. The 325,000-square-foot facility will offer four indoor turf soccer fields, two indoor ice rinks, team locker rooms, a pro shop, training and fitness spaces, a restaurant, bar, concessions and classrooms. Outside, there will be three turf soccer fields, concessions, a dining patio and children’s playground. Construction is scheduled to begin in October and wrap up in January 2026. The project team includes civil engineer Stock & Associates and architect Gray Design Group.