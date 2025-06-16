Monday, June 16, 2025
The property, now vacant, served as the former headquarters of Elevance Health.
Keystone Group Acquires 120 Monument Circle Office Building in Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Keystone Group has acquired 120 Monument Circle, the former headquarters of Elevance Health (previously Anthem) in Indianapolis. Keystone has recently acquired and redeveloped more than 1 million square feet of vacant office buildings within one city block marking over $250 million in investment into luxury mixed-use, residential, retail and hospitality developments in downtown Indianapolis. The Indianapolis-based development company will transform 120 Monument Circle, which is currently vacant and is the most expansive property on Monument Circle. Redevelopment plans are still in the early stages and call for rooftop views, outdoor amenities, parking and maximized retail and restaurant spaces. Keystone will work with the community, including civic, nonprofit, higher education institutions and anchor corporations based in downtown Indianapolis as well as city and state leaders.

