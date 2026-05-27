Keystone Group Buys 378-Room Sheraton Indianapolis City Centre, Plans to Transform into Renaissance Hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — Keystone Group has purchased the 378-room Sheraton Indianapolis City Centre Hotel located at 31 W. Ohio St. in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. The company plans to transform the property into a Renaissance hotel, Keystone’s first hotel under Marriott International’s Renaissance Hotel’s lifestyle brand.

Keystone plans to introduce a multi-phase series of enhancements to the property, including reimagining the rooftop bar and pool concept, major improvements to the 537-space public parking garage, luxury upgrades throughout all interior and exterior spaces, a signature ground-floor restaurant and new lobby coffee shop, a pedestrian skywalk connection with 120 Monument Circle, a comprehensive façade restoration, upgraded ballroom and event spaces and a reinvented arrival and lobby space. Construction is anticipated to span approximately two years. The hotel will remain fully operational throughout the transformation.