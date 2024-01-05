Keystone Group, Larkspur Capital Plan 35-Acre Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between Keystone Group and Larkspur Capital is planning a mixed-use redevelopment project in Fort Worth. The 35-acre site is an assemblage of parcels that includes the former home of the Fort Worth Independent School District. Preliminary plans call for multifamily, hospitality, office, retail, restaurant and entertainment uses, as well as public green space. The partnership has begun demolition of vacant structures and will submit plans to the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission Board later this year, at which time additional project details will be announced.