Keystone Group, Larkspur Capital Underway on $1.7B Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between two locally based developers, Keystone Group and Larkspur Capital, is underway on Westside Village, a $1.7 billion mixed-use redevelopment project in Fort Worth. The 37-acre site is an assemblage of parcels that includes the former home of the Fort Worth Independent School District. Plans currently call for 880,000 square feet of office space, 238,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, 1,785 multifamily units and a 175-room hotel, all of which will be developed over four phases. Demolitions of multiple existing buildings on the site are now complete, and the project team has successfully rezoned about half the acreage. In addition, the first office and multifamily buildings within the development are now in the design phase, and construction of both buildings is expected to begin before the end of the year. Negotiations with several retailers are also underway, with construction of those individual buildings also slated to commence before the end of the year.