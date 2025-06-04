Keystone Group to Add 57 Units to $124M Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Keystone Group is adding 57 new luxury apartments to its $124 million office-to-residential conversion project at 220 Meridian Tower, the former AT&T office located near Monument Circle in Indianapolis. Scheduled for completion in summer 2026, the additional units will range from studios to two-bedroom floor plans. Construction has commenced, following AT&T’s lease that ended on May 31. Plans call for additional outdoor deck amenities, including a dog park, and six units that will feature private patio spaces. With these additions, a total of 273 units will be brought to market. As part of the continued development, 220 Meridian Tower will also welcome Harmony Steakhouse, an Indianapolis-based Japanese-style steakhouse slated to open this month.