Monday, June 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Ross Dress for Less and Grocery Outlet are tenants at the 80,072-square-foot retail center in Palm Desert, Calif.
CaliforniaDevelopmentLoansRetailWestern

Keystone Mortgage Arranges $16.2M Bridge Loan for Retail Repositioning Project in Palm Desert, California

by Amy Works

PALM DESERT, CALIF. — Keystone Mortgage Corp. has arranged a $16.2 million bridge loan to fund the repositioning of retail center in the Coachella Valley city of Palm Desert.

Situated on 8.2 acres, the 80,072-square-foot retail property is 97 percent occupied by 14 tenants, including Grocery Outlet and Ross Dress for Less.

Tim Winton of Keystone secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate investor. One of Keystone’s correspondent life company lenders provided the 36-month, high-leverage, non-recourse loan.

The loan will allow the borrower to complete the remainder of property upgrades while providing maximum leverage, interest-only payments, fixed rate and prepayment flexibility, according to Winton.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges $97M Construction Loan for 610-Unit Multifamily...

Hoffman & Associates Opens 146-Room Home2 Suites by...

Driftwood Capital Provides $34.8M Mezzanine Loan for Marriott-Branded...

Trader Joe’s to Open 14,000 SF Store at...

McDonald Group to Open 15,858 SF Restaurant in...

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 4,900 SF...

Waterman, HPS Investment Partners to Redevelop 605,000 SF...

MassDevelopment Provides $21.8M in Bond Financing for Boston...

Anish Hotels Group Sells Home2 Suites by Hilton...