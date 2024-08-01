Thursday, August 1, 2024
Amazon Fresh, Ross Dress for Less and Burlington are tenants at the 140,000-square-foot retail center in Upland, Calif.
Keystone Mortgage Arranges $25.7M Bridge Loan for Neighborhood Retail Center in Upland, California

by Amy Works

UPLAND, CALIF. — Keystone Mortgage Corp. has arranged a $25.7 million fixed-rate bridge loan to fund the repositioning of a 140,000-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Upland, approximately 35 miles east of Los Angeles.

Amazon Fresh, Ross Dress for Less and Burlington are tenants at the property, which is situated on 12.3 acres.

Tim Winton of Keystone’s Orange County office arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate investor. One of Keystone’s correspondent life company lenders provided the 36-month, high-leverage, nonrecourse loan.

