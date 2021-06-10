Keystone Mortgage Closes $21.3M Refinancing for SALT Oceanside Multifamily Community Near San Diego
OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — Keystone Mortgage has arranged a $21.3 million loan for the refinancing of SALT Oceanside, an apartment property located in downtown Oceanside. Pelican Communities is the borrower. PGIM Real Estate provided the three-year loan, which will be used to refinance the existing construction loan.
The newly constructed SALT Oceanside features 52 apartments and 7,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.