Keystone Mortgage Closes $21.3M Refinancing for SALT Oceanside Multifamily Community Near San Diego

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Located in downtown Oceanside, Calif., SALT Oceanside features 52 apartments and 7,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — Keystone Mortgage has arranged a $21.3 million loan for the refinancing of SALT Oceanside, an apartment property located in downtown Oceanside. Pelican Communities is the borrower. PGIM Real Estate provided the three-year loan, which will be used to refinance the existing construction loan.

The newly constructed SALT Oceanside features 52 apartments and 7,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space.