Keystone Mortgage Secures $6.8M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Flex Building in South Orange County

SOUTH ORANGE COUNTY, CALIF. — Keystone Mortgage Corp. has arranged a $6.8 million permanent loan to fund the acquisition of an industrial flex building in South Orange County. Situated on 2.7 acres, the property offers one dock-high loading door, one grade-level loading door and 24-foot clear heights. At the time of sale, the building was fully occupied by a single tenant. No further information about the property was released.

Nick Viscount of Keystone’s Orange County production office secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, a private real estate investor. One of Keystone’s correspondent life company lenders provided the non-resource loan, which features a 30-year amortization schedule.