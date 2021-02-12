REBusinessOnline

Keystone Property Group Begins Development of 127-Room Hilton-Branded Hotel Near Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Hotel West + Main

A first-floor dining experience with an outdoor terrace will physically connect the firehouse with the newly constructed hotel.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA. — Keystone Property Group has begun development of Hotel West +Main, a 127-room hotel in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken that will be operated under the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand. Keystone has partnered with Concord Hospitality Enterprises to develop and operate the boutique hotel, which is part of the 520,000-square-foot SORA West mixed-use development. The hotel is expected to open in the second half of 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  