Keystone Property Group Begins Development of 127-Room Hilton-Branded Hotel Near Philadelphia

A first-floor dining experience with an outdoor terrace will physically connect the firehouse with the newly constructed hotel.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA. — Keystone Property Group has begun development of Hotel West +Main, a 127-room hotel in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken that will be operated under the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand. Keystone has partnered with Concord Hospitality Enterprises to develop and operate the boutique hotel, which is part of the 520,000-square-foot SORA West mixed-use development. The hotel is expected to open in the second half of 2022.