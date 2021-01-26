Keystone Property Group Sells 132,986 SF Office Building in Metro Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

The office building located at 150 Monument Road in Bala Cynwyd totals 132,946 square feet.

BALA CYNWYD, PA. — Locally based investment firm Keystone Property Group has sold a 132,986-square-foot office building located at 150 Monument Road in Bala Cynwyd, a northeastern suburb of Philadelphia. The six-story building is situated on 6.5 acres and recently underwent a full renovation. Brett Segal and Doug Rodio of JLL represented Keystone Property Group in the transaction. The buyer, FLD Group, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.