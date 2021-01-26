REBusinessOnline

Keystone Property Group Sells 132,986 SF Office Building in Metro Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

150-Monument-Road-Bala-Cynwyd

The office building located at 150 Monument Road in Bala Cynwyd totals 132,946 square feet.

BALA CYNWYD, PA. — Locally based investment firm Keystone Property Group has sold a 132,986-square-foot office building located at 150 Monument Road in Bala Cynwyd, a northeastern suburb of Philadelphia. The six-story building is situated on 6.5 acres and recently underwent a full renovation. Brett Segal and Doug Rodio of JLL represented Keystone Property Group in the transaction. The buyer, FLD Group, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

