WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. — Metro Philadelphia-based investment and development firm Keystone Property Group has sold a 53,730-square-foot office building located at 470 Chestnut Ridge Road in the Northern New Jersey community of Woodcliff Lake. The sales price was $9.8 million. The building was fully leased at the time of sale to Kiewit Infrastructure. Jeffrey Dunne, Doug Rodio, Travis Langer and Dan Blumenkrantz of CBRE represented Keystone in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.