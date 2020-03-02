Keystone Tops Out 520,000 SF Mixed-Use Development in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

The SORA West mixed-use development will include office, hotel and retail components. Pictured is a rendering of the project.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA. — Keystone Property Group has topped out its 520,000-square-foot SORA West mixed-use development in Conshohocken, a northwestern suburb on Philadelphia. The development will include a 13-story, 429,000-square foot office building, which will house the corporate headquarters of AmerisourceBergen. The office building will also include a fitness center, a 16,000-square-foot rooftop terrace and an 80,000-square-foot parking facility. Other components of the development include a 165-room hotel with restaurant space and a 467,000-square-foot parking structure. The Harman Group is serving as structural engineers of the project. Gensler and The DLR Group are serving as the project architects, and Intech Construction Inc. is the general contractor. Keystone expects to complete construction in 2021.