CARSON, CALIF. — KGJ Properties has completed the disposition of an industrial building located at 130 W. Victoria St. in Carson. Wookjin IS USA Inc. acquired the asset for $15.3 million. Brian Held and Robert Spratlin of CBRE represented the seller, while Brent Koo and Lex Yoo of CBRE represented the buyer in the deal. The 58,400-square-foot property offers multiple large ground-level loading doors and excess land for staging.