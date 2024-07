HOUSTON — Khaadi, a women’s apparel retailer based in Pakistan, has opened a 4,700-square-foot store at Houston’s Galleria Mall. The store will be the second in the United States for the brand, with the other being located in Tysons, Va. Eric Lestin and Michael Burgower of Cushman & Wakefield represented Khaadi, which is also in talks to open stores in the New York City and Chicago areas, in lease negotiations. Simon Property Group owns the mall.