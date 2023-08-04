Friday, August 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Raceway-Northwest-Distribution-Center-Houston
Corporate neighbors of Raceway Northwest Distribution Center in Houston include Amazon, The Home Depot, Panasonic, Advance Auto Parts, UPS and Target.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

KHD Group Signs 156,483 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Furniture vendor and supplier KHD Group has signed a 156,483-square-foot industrial lease at Raceway Distribution Center Northwest in northwest Houston. The tenant will occupy the entirety of the speculative building, which was developed by Stream Realty Partners and completed earlier this year. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, 25 dock-high doors and parking for 109 vehicles and 22 trailers. Jeremy Lumbreras and Boone Smith represented Stream in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Pinnacle Real Estate Group represented KHD Group.

You may also like

Olive Tree Holdings Completes Renovation of 308-Unit Apartment...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 90,609 SF Office Headquarters...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 21,000 SF...

STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 10,033 SF Retail Strip...

Three New Tenants to Open at Eden Prairie...

Automotive Firm Signs 101,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Safe & Green to Develop 1.1 MSF Manufacturing...

Westwood Financial Acquires 120,000 SF Shopping Center in...

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 110-Unit Seniors Housing Community...