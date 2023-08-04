KHD Group Signs 156,483 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Furniture vendor and supplier KHD Group has signed a 156,483-square-foot industrial lease at Raceway Distribution Center Northwest in northwest Houston. The tenant will occupy the entirety of the speculative building, which was developed by Stream Realty Partners and completed earlier this year. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, 25 dock-high doors and parking for 109 vehicles and 22 trailers. Jeremy Lumbreras and Boone Smith represented Stream in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Pinnacle Real Estate Group represented KHD Group.