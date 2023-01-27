REBusinessOnline

Khosla Capital Acquires Apartment Community in New Rochelle, New York, for $200M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

Halstead-Station-New-Rochelle

Halstead Station in New Rochelle totals 408 units. The property was built in 2001.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Khosla Capital has acquired Halstead Station, a 408-unit apartment community located north of New York City in New Rochelle. Built in 2001, Halstead Station rises 24 stories and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center with a yoga studio, resident lounge, courtyard with grilling and dining stations, dog park, business center with private conference pods and a children’s play area. JLL represented the seller, The DSF Group, in the transaction. California-based Pacific Urban Investors contributed an undisclosed amount of preferred equity to the deal.

