Kia Motors to Close Manufacturing Plant in West Point, Georgia Until April 13

Posted on by in Company News, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

WEST POINT, GA. — Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia Inc. (KMMG) will temporarily halt production at its West Point facility starting Monday, March 30 and is planned to reopen Monday, April 13 in the face of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. While operations are suspended, KMMG will perform additional cleaning and disinfecting processes of workstations throughout the plant. The factory produces 340,000 vehicles annually, including the Telluride CUV, Sorento CUV and Optima midsize sedan. The facility spans 2,200 acres and operates 24 hours per day.

