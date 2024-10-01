Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Pictured is a construction progress image of the new Kia of Covington car dealership from mid-February 2024.
Kia of Covington, Gulf States Real Estate to Open New Car Dealership on Louisiana’s Northshore

by John Nelson

COVINGTON, LA. — Gulf States Real Estate, Development and Construction Services has announced that Kia of Covington will soon open its new car dealership. The site of the future dealership is located at the intersection of I-12 and US Highway 190 on Louisiana’s Northshore.

The Kia franchise owner, Kevin Szura, had paused the development due to rising interest rates and construction costs, resulting in a six-month delay. While Szura worked on finding alternative financing sources, the Gulf States team led by Jason Reibert and Mike Saucier “value engineered” more than $500,000 out of the construction budget, which also required approval from KIA’s corporate design team.

“Although we will be entering the market six months later than we had hoped, the value engineering and financing efforts were well worth it given today’s tough business climate for new construction,” says Szura.

Mark Holcomb Consulting LLC served as an advisor for the new Kia of Covington project.

