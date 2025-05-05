Kia of Covington Opens New Car Dealership in Louisiana

COVINGTON, LA. — Kia of Covington has opened a new dealership located at 69010 Highway 190 at I-12 in Covington, a city in Louisiana’s Northshore region in St. Tammany Parish. The dealership includes a spacious showroom, parts and service center and the opportunity for buyers to test drive new 2025 Kia models.

Jason Reibert and Mike Saucier of Gulf States Real Estate & Construction Services led and managed Greenleaf Architects and High Tide Consultants throughout the project on behalf of Kevin Szura, president of Kia of Covington. Gulf States also helped with the site selection process for the new dealership.

Kia of Convington plans to host a grand opening celebration for the general public in mid-May.