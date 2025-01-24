Kidder Mathews Arranges $10.5M Sale of Rancho Encanto Retail Center in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Rancho Encanto, a grocery-anchored retail center in Phoenix. Dayanim Real Estate Corp. sold the asset to Junam Enterprises for $10.5 million. Located at 3434 W. Greenway Road, Rancho Encanto offers 70,439 square feet of retail space, with Smart & Final and Aaron’s as anchor tenants. Darren Tappen, Nathan Thinnes, Pete Beauchamp and Patrick Gardner of Kidder Mathews represented the seller and buyer in the deal. Following the sale, Junam Enterprises selected Kidder Mathews to manage the property.