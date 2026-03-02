Kidder Mathews Arranges $14.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Kidder Mathews has brokered the $14.7 million sale of The Judson, a historic multifamily property in downtown Los Angeles. Darin Beebower and Dakoda Iversen of Kidder Mathews represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.

Located at 424 S. Broadway, The Judson features 60 apartments. Originally constructed in 1906, the property underwent an $11 million gut renovation, adaptive reuse and restoration led by David Lawrence Gray Architects that transformed the obsolete office building into loft-style residences. The renovation included full replacement of all electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems, upgraded seismic retrofitting and the addition of air conditioning, new decks and a rooftop spa and garden.