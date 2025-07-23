Kidder Mathews Arranges $14M Sale of LEV Apartments in Reno, Nevada

RENO, NEV. — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of LEV Apartments, a multifamily property located at 1617 N. Virginia St. in Reno. A Sacramento, Calif.-based private real estate investment firm acquired the asset from a student housing developer for $14 million. Situated adjacent to the University of Nevada, Reno, LEV Apartments features 128 studio/one-bath units and a one-bedroom/one-bath unit all with shared kitchen areas. At the time of sale, the property was 98 percent occupied. The asset was originally built in 1980 by the Saltern family. Ben Nelson of Kidder Mathews represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.