The Mint is a 42-unit multifamily property in downtown Los Angeles.
Kidder Mathews Arranges $17.5M Sale of The Mint Apartment Complex in Downtown Los Angeles

by Jeff Shaw

LOS ANGELES — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of The Mint, a 42-unit multifamily property in downtown Los Angeles. A local investor acquired the asset for $17.5 million. 

The community is located at 1136 W. 6th St. Originally constructed in 1923 as an office building, it underwent a $12 million renovation in 2016. The project included structural upgrades, seismic retrofit work, and significant building system upgrades to electrical, elevators, and plumbing. 

Kidder Mathews’ Janet Neman and Angelica Gotzev represented the seller, a real estate investment firm managing assets throughout the U.S. and Europe. Jason Aftalion of Teva Properties was an advisor to the seller and provided management services for the asset.

