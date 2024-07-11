Thursday, July 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1701-Dexter-Ave-N-Seattle-WA
Dexter Hayes, at 1701 Dexter Ave. N. in Seattle, offers 65 apartments, a clubhouse, rooftop deck and an open-air central courtyard.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Kidder Mathews Arranges $18.8M Sale of Dexter Hayes Apartment Building in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Dexter Hayes, a multifamily property at 1701 Dexter Ave. N. in Seattle’s Westlake neighborhood. The asset traded for $18.8 million, or $290,000 per unit.

Opened in 2016, Dexter Hayes offers 65 apartments with high-end finishes, spacious floor plans and large windows. Community amenities include a clubhouse, rooftop deck and an open-air central courtyard.

Dylan Simon, Jerrid Anderson, Matt Laird and JD Fuller of the Simon and Anderson team at Kidder Mathews’ Seattle headquarters represented the undisclosed seller and buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Affinius Capital Provides $112.7M Loan for Refinancing of...

Colliers Arranges $62M Loan for Refinancing of East...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 226-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Mohr Capital, Standard Real Estate to Develop 180,000...

NAI Capital Commercial Negotiates $5M Sale of Manufacturing...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 316-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Voit Brokers Sale of 3,034 SF Industrial Building...

JLL Arranges Sale of 184-Unit Senior Living Portfolio...

Benderson Development Acquires Walgreens-Occupied Property in Missoula, Montana