Kidder Mathews Arranges $18.8M Sale of Dexter Hayes Apartment Building in Seattle

SEATTLE — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Dexter Hayes, a multifamily property at 1701 Dexter Ave. N. in Seattle’s Westlake neighborhood. The asset traded for $18.8 million, or $290,000 per unit.

Opened in 2016, Dexter Hayes offers 65 apartments with high-end finishes, spacious floor plans and large windows. Community amenities include a clubhouse, rooftop deck and an open-air central courtyard.

Dylan Simon, Jerrid Anderson, Matt Laird and JD Fuller of the Simon and Anderson team at Kidder Mathews’ Seattle headquarters represented the undisclosed seller and buyer in the deal.