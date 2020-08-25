REBusinessOnline

Kidder Mathews Arranges $28M Acquisition of Woodinville West Industrial Park Near Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

Woodinville-West-Park-Woodinville-WA

The four buildings at Woodinville West, located along Woodinville Redmond Road NE in Woodinville, Wash., offer a total of 172,449 square feet of industrial, office and flex space.

WOODINVILLE, WASH. — Kidder Mathews has arranged the purchase of Woodinville West, an industrial flex office park in Woodinville, a suburb 20 miles northeast of Seattle. An undisclosed private investor acquired the property from Woodinville West LLC for $28 million.

Zach Vall-Spinosa of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal.

Located at 16650, 16750, 16928 and 16932 Woodinville Redmond Road NE, the asset comprises four concrete and steel-framed buildings ranging in size from 21,345 square feet to 69,997 square feet. In total, the industrial flex office park offers 172,449 square feet of space.

