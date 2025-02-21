Friday, February 21, 2025
Located at 215 First Ave. W. in Seattle, Metro on First offers 106 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Kidder Mathews Arranges $42.6M Sale of Metro on First Apartments in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Kidder Mathews has arranged the $42.6 million sale of Metro on First, a multifamily property in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood. Dylan Simon, Jerrid Anderson and JD Fuller of Kidder Mathews’ Simon | Anderson Multifamily team represented the seller, a large institutional owner, and sourced the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Located at 215 First Ave. W., Metro on First offers 106 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Originally built in 2001, the 72,194-square-foot property has undergone substantial interior renovations in recent years.

