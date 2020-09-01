REBusinessOnline

Kidder Mathews Arranges $44.5M Purchase of Knol Apartments in Kent, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

KENT, WASH. — Kidder Mathews has arranged the $44.5 million sale of Knol Apartments in Kent, about 20 miles south of Seattle. The sales price represents $207,000 per unit and $302 per net rentable square foot. Formerly known as La Mirage Apartments, the property last traded hands in July 2018. Since then, the owners transformed the community by modernizing the clubhouse, leasing office, outdoor spaces and building interiors and exteriors. Dylan Simon, Jerrid Anderson and Matt Laird of Kidder Mathews brokered the sale. Buyer and seller information was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  