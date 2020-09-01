Kidder Mathews Arranges $44.5M Purchase of Knol Apartments in Kent, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

KENT, WASH. — Kidder Mathews has arranged the $44.5 million sale of Knol Apartments in Kent, about 20 miles south of Seattle. The sales price represents $207,000 per unit and $302 per net rentable square foot. Formerly known as La Mirage Apartments, the property last traded hands in July 2018. Since then, the owners transformed the community by modernizing the clubhouse, leasing office, outdoor spaces and building interiors and exteriors. Dylan Simon, Jerrid Anderson and Matt Laird of Kidder Mathews brokered the sale. Buyer and seller information was not disclosed.