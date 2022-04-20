Kidder Mathews Arranges $58.3M Sale of Two Multifamily Buildings in West Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Junction Flats (pictured) and Junction Landing in West Junction Seattle features a total of 142 apartments.

SEATTLE — Kidder Mathews has brokered the sale of a portfolio of apartment properties located in the Junction neighborhood of West Seattle. The communities sold for a combined price of $58.3 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

The portfolio includes an 80-unit building that opened in 2016 and a 62-unit building that opened in 2020. The properties are located at Junction Flats at 4433 42nd Ave. SW and Junction Landing at 4417 42nd Ave. SW.

Jerrid Anderson, Brandon Lawler and Dylan Simon of the Simon and Anderson Team at Kidder Mathews’ Seattle headquarters represented the seller and directly sourced the buyer in the transaction.