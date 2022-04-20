REBusinessOnline

Kidder Mathews Arranges $58.3M Sale of Two Multifamily Buildings in West Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

4433-42nd-Ave-SW-Seattle-WA

Junction Flats (pictured) and Junction Landing in West Junction Seattle features a total of 142 apartments.

SEATTLE — Kidder Mathews has brokered the sale of a portfolio of apartment properties located in the Junction neighborhood of West Seattle. The communities sold for a combined price of $58.3 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

The portfolio includes an 80-unit building that opened in 2016 and a 62-unit building that opened in 2020. The properties are located at Junction Flats at 4433 42nd Ave. SW and Junction Landing at 4417 42nd Ave. SW.

Jerrid Anderson, Brandon Lawler and Dylan Simon of the Simon and Anderson Team at Kidder Mathews’ Seattle headquarters represented the seller and directly sourced the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  