16300-Ventura-Blvd-Encino-CA
The property at 16300 Ventura Blvd. in Encino, Calif., features 49 residential units and two ground-floor commercial suites.
Kidder Mathews Arranges Sale of 57,000 SF Apartment, Retail Building in Encino, California

by Amy Works

ENCINO, CALIF. — Kidder Mathews has brokered the sale of a mixed-use property at 16300 Ventura Blvd. in Encino. A private family office acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller. Marketed for $34 million, the 57,000-square-foot property sold for an undisclosed price.

The property offers 49 residential units and two ground-floor commercial suites anchored by JP Morgan Financial Center and Pinnacle Estate Properties. The residences include a mix of townhomes, two-bedroom and one-bedroom units. Community amenities include a fitness center, hot tub, electric vehicle charging stations and subterranean parking.

Darrell Levonian and Tanel Harunzade of Kidder Mathews, along with David Saghian of Lyon Stahl, represented the seller, while Levonian and Harunzade represented the buyer in the deal.

