Kidder Mathews Brokers $12M Sale of The Astoria Apartments in Portland, Oregon

The Astoria in Portland, Ore., features 68 courtyard-style apartments.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of The Astoria, a multifamily property located at 1913 NE 73rd Ave. in Portland. West Valley Properties sold the asset to J.E.M.S. Corp. for $12 million.

Jordan Carter, Clay Newton and Tyler Linn of Kidder Mathews represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Located in Portland’s Rose City Park neighborhood, The Astoria features 68 courtyard-style apartments on more than 2.5 acres. Built in 1950, the property underwent extensive renovations over the last 10 years.

