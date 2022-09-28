Kidder Mathews Brokers $15.9M Sale of Multifamily Building in Los Angeles’ Koreatown

Located at 340 S. Kenmore Ave. in Los Angeles, the apartment community features 54 apartments.

LOS ANGELES — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of a 54-unit apartment community located at 340 S. Kenmore Ave. in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood. ROM Residential sold the asset to Landmark Global Management for $15.9 million.

Built in 1965, the building features nine studios, 33 one-bedroom/one-bath units and 12 two-bedroom/two-bath units.

Robin Ossenbeck of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the deal.