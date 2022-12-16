REBusinessOnline

Kidder Mathews Brokers $19.3M Sale of Fox Meadows Apartments in Tualatin, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

Fox-Meadows-Apts-Tualatin-OR

Located in Tualatin, Ore., Fox Meadows Apartments features 93 residences in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

TUALATIN, ORE. — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Fox Meadows Apartments, a garden-style multifamily property in Tualatin. Trion Properties sold the asset to a California-based national multifamily investor for $19.3 million.

Tyler Linn, Jordan Carter and Clay Newton of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the deal.

Located at 19545 and 19605 SW Boones Ferry Road, Fox Meadows features 95 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

