Kidder Mathews Brokers $23.5M Sale of Highland Green Apartments in Kent, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Built in 1991, Highland Green in Kent, Wash., features 96 apartments.

KENT, WASH. — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Highland Green Apartments, a garden-style multifamily complex located at 10105 SE 236th St. in Kent. A California-based company acquired the asset from a private family for $23.5 million, or nearly $245,000 per unit.

Dylan Smith, Brandon Lawler and Jerrid Anderson of Kidder Mathews’ Simon and Anderson team represented the seller in the deal. Kidder Mathews also sourced the buyer and was the only brokerage firm involved in the transaction.

