REBusinessOnline

Kidder Mathews Brokers $23.5M Sale of Highland Green Apartments in Kent, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Highland-Green-Apts-Kent-WA

Built in 1991, Highland Green in Kent, Wash., features 96 apartments.

KENT, WASH. — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Highland Green Apartments, a garden-style multifamily complex located at 10105 SE 236th St. in Kent. A California-based company acquired the asset from a private family for $23.5 million, or nearly $245,000 per unit.

Dylan Smith, Brandon Lawler and Jerrid Anderson of Kidder Mathews’ Simon and Anderson team represented the seller in the deal. Kidder Mathews also sourced the buyer and was the only brokerage firm involved in the transaction.

Built in 1991, Highland Green features 96 apartments.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  