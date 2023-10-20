Kidder Mathews Brokers $26.9M Sale of Seventh & James Apartments in Seattle

SEATTLE — Kidder Mathews has negotiated the sale of Seventh and James Apartments, a multifamily asset in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood. A large institutional owner sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $26.9 million.

Located at 600 7th Ave., Seventh and James Apartments features 96 units. The five-story, podium-style building was built in 1992.

Dylan Simon, Matt Laird and JD Fuller of Kidder Mathews’ Simon Anderson team represented the seller and sourced the buyer in the transaction.