Friday, October 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
600-7th-Ave-Seattle-WA
Seventh and James Apartments in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood features 96 residences.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Kidder Mathews Brokers $26.9M Sale of Seventh & James Apartments in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Kidder Mathews has negotiated the sale of Seventh and James Apartments, a multifamily asset in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood. A large institutional owner sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $26.9 million.

Located at 600 7th Ave., Seventh and James Apartments features 96 units. The five-story, podium-style building was built in 1992.

Dylan Simon, Matt Laird and JD Fuller of Kidder Mathews’ Simon Anderson team represented the seller and sourced the buyer in the transaction.

You may also like

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $124.1M in Financing of Jersey...

KeyBank Provides $41.2M in Financing for Affordable Housing...

Cityview Completes 123-Unit The Parker Multifamily Project in...

Dayton Street Partners Acquires 11-Acre Industrial Property in...

Friedman Brokers Sale of 62,752 SF Office Building...

Equipment Manufacturing Co. Sells 31,373 SF Industrial Building...

Cambridge Realty Capital Provides $15.4M Refinancing for Two...

DP Vernon Retail Divests of 14,000 SF Shopping...

Seattle, Eastside Office Shows Upbeat Trends Amid Market...