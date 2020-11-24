REBusinessOnline

Kidder Mathews Brokers $3.3M Acquisition of Clover Meadow Apartments in Lakewood, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Kidder Mathews has brokered the purchase of Clover Meadows Apartments, a multifamily property located at 12517 47th Ave. in Lakewood. Michael Delaney of Sound Investments acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $3.3 million in an off-market transaction.

Brandon Lawler, Dylan Simon and Jerrid Anderson of The Simon and Anderson Team, a multifamily investment team at Kidder Mathews, represented the buyer in the transaction.

Built in 1968, Clover Meadows features 26 garden-style apartments on 1.6 acres.

