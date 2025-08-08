Friday, August 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Charbern-Apts-Seattle-WA
Located at 1705 Belmont Ave. in Seattle, Chargers Apartments offers 67 units.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Kidder Mathews Brokers $35.2M Sale of Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Kidder Mathews has brokered the sale of a three-property apartment portfolio in Seattle. Los Angeles-based Vista Investment Group acquired the asset from long-time private owner John Stephanus for a total of $35.2 million.

The portfolio includes:
– Charbern Apartments, a 67-unit property located at 1705 Belmont Ave. that sold for $12.3 million.
– Stockbridge Apartments, a 76-unit asset at 1330 Boren Ave. that sold for $11.5 million.
– Carolina Court Apartments, a 72-unit community at 527 Eastlake Ave. that sold for $11.3 million.

Dylan Simon, Jerrid Anderson, Matt Laird and JD Fuller of Simon | Anderson Multifamily at Kidder Mathews represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

PSRS Arranges $10M Refinancing for Los Angeles Apartment...

Stos Partners Buys 39,351 SF Warehouse in Phoenix,...

Lockwood Senior Living Opens $46M Community in Hartland,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $17.4M Sale of Industrial...

Gantry Arranges $11.5M Acquisition Loan for Kansas City...

Guadalupe Centers Delivers 50-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...

Moody Rambin, Exline Acquire 293,743 SF Industrial Park...

Disney Investment Group Arranges Sale of 79,885 SF...

Westmount Realty Capital Buys 24.4 Acres in West...