Kidder Mathews Brokers $35.2M Sale of Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Seattle

SEATTLE — Kidder Mathews has brokered the sale of a three-property apartment portfolio in Seattle. Los Angeles-based Vista Investment Group acquired the asset from long-time private owner John Stephanus for a total of $35.2 million.

The portfolio includes:

– Charbern Apartments, a 67-unit property located at 1705 Belmont Ave. that sold for $12.3 million.

– Stockbridge Apartments, a 76-unit asset at 1330 Boren Ave. that sold for $11.5 million.

– Carolina Court Apartments, a 72-unit community at 527 Eastlake Ave. that sold for $11.3 million.

Dylan Simon, Jerrid Anderson, Matt Laird and JD Fuller of Simon | Anderson Multifamily at Kidder Mathews represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.