Kidder Mathews Brokers $4.5M Sale of High-Street Retail Building in Los Angeles’ Westwood Village

10930-Weyburn-Ave-Los-Angeles-CA

Located at 10930 Weyburn Ave. in Los Angeles, the 3,200-square-foot property features two storefronts with more than 40 feet of frontage on Weyburn Avenue.

LOS ANGELES — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of a high-street retail property located at 10930 Weyburn Ave. in Los Angeles. A local family sold the asset to local real estate investor for $4.5 million.

Located in the Westwood Village neighborhood, the asset features a 3,200-square-foot building on a 3,998-square-foot lot. The property offers two retail storefronts with more than 40 feet of frontage on Weyburn Avenue.

Darrell Levonian, Tanel Harunzade and Brittney McCarthy of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the deal.

