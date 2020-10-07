Kidder Mathews Brokers $4.6M Sale of Tempe Office Center in Arizona

A tenant since the mid-1990s, Concentra Urgent Care occupies 41 percent of Tempe Office Center in Tempe, Ariz.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Tempe Office Center, an office park located at 950 W. Southern Ave. and 3225 S. Hardy Drive in Tempe. Investors from Northern California and the State of Washington acquired the asset from a Southern California-based investment group for $4.6 million.

At the time of sale, the 24,381-square-foot office park was 77 percent occupied. Concentra Urgent Care occupies 41 percent of the property and recently extended its lease for an additional 13 years. The urgent care provider has occupied the property since the mid-1990s.

Erik Marsh of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the deal.