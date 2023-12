FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of The Aviatrix, an 18.9-acre build-to-rent development site in the Bay Area city of Fairfield. Republic Urban Properties acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Located at 5005 Peabody Road, The Aviatrix will offer 188 build-to-rent townhomes, a clubhouse, pool, spa, multi-use sport court and trail system.

Matthew Clark of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the deal.