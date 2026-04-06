Monday, April 6, 2026
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Situated in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood, John Winthrop Apartments offers 79 studio and one-bedroom residences.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Kidder Mathews Brokers Sale of 79-Unit John Winthrop Apartments in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of John Winthrop Apartments, a multifamily property located at 1020 Seneca St. in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood. Nordic Partners Investments acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Built in 1925, John Winthrop Apartments features 79 studio and one-bedroom apartments. Two units have been fully renovated, with the remaining 77 residences offering a value-add opportunity for the buyer. Dylan Smith, Jerrid Anderson and JD Fuller of Kidder Mathews’ Simon | Anderson Multifamily Team represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

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