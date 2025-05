SEATTLE — Kidder Mathews has arranged the off-market sale of Union Park, an apartment property in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood. Terms of the transaction were not released. Located at 1310 Minor Ave., Union Park offers 84 apartments. Dylan Simon, Jerrid Anderson and JD Fuller of the Simon | Anderson Multifamily Team at Kidder Mathews represented the undisclosed seller and sourced the undisclosed buyer in the deal.