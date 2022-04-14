Kidder Mathews Brokers Sale of Retail Property in Los Angeles for Redevelopment

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

The buyers plan to develop a mixed-use property with more than 100 units and ground-floor retail and restaurant space on the site at 400-430 S. San Vicente Blvd. in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of a 17,228-square-foot retail center located at 400-430 S. San Vicente Blvd. in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles-based private investor sold the asset to Oklahoma Rock Holdings and The Abraham Cos. for an undisclosed price.

The buyers plan to build a mixed-use development with more than 100 multifamily units and ground-level retail and restaurant space on the 28,497-square-foot lot.

Janet Neman of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal.