Kidder Mathews Brokers Sale of Retail Property in Los Angeles for Redevelopment
LOS ANGELES — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of a 17,228-square-foot retail center located at 400-430 S. San Vicente Blvd. in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles-based private investor sold the asset to Oklahoma Rock Holdings and The Abraham Cos. for an undisclosed price.
The buyers plan to build a mixed-use development with more than 100 multifamily units and ground-level retail and restaurant space on the 28,497-square-foot lot.
Janet Neman of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.