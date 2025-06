SEATTLE — The Simon | Anderson Multifamily Team at Kidder Mathews has arranged the the off-market sale of Anchor House Apartments, a waterfront property located at 2714 Fairview Ave. E in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood. Casal Real Property LLC sold the asset to Anchor House Apartments LLC for $6.7 million.

Situated along Lake Union, Anchor House Apartments offers 18 units. Dylan Simon, Jerrid Anderson, Matt Laird and Jack Shephard of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the deal.