Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Quail-Meadows-Apts-Reno-NV
Located in Reno, Nev., Quail Meadows offers 56 apartments spread across 10 residential buildings.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNevadaWestern

Kidder Mathews Negotiates $14.5M Sale of Quail Meadows Apartments in Reno, Nevada

by Amy Works

RENO, NEV. — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Quail Meadows, a multifamily property located at 5599 Quail Manor Court in Reno. A San Jose, Calif.-based private real estate investment firm acquired the asset from a QM56 LLC for $14.5 million.

Gerrit Hillebrand and Ben Nelson of Kidder Mathews represented the seller, while Jim Henderson of Kidder Mathews arranged financing for the buyer in the transaction.

Situated on 5.4 acres, the 53,140-square-foot property features 56 units spread across 10 residential buildings. The unit mix consists of 17 one-bedroom/one-bath units, 34 two-bedroom/two-bath units and five three-bedroom/two-bath units. At the time of sale, Quail Meadows was 98 percent occupied.

