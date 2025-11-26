Kidder Mathews Negotiates $15.5M Sale of Borealis Apartments in Seattle

SEATTLE — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Borealis Apartments, a multifamily property at 109 Dexter Ave. in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Dylan Smith, Jerrid Anderson and JD Fuller of the Simon | Anderson Multifamily Team at Kidder Mathews represented the undisclosed buyer and undisclosed seller in the deal.

Built in 2008, Borealis offers 53 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 622 square feet. Onsite amenities include a community deck, secure parking and onsite retail tenants, Simply Dental and Oculus Eyesore. Borealis’ affordability covenant expires in April 2028, enabling the opportunity for future income growth and repositioning opportunities.