Kidder Mathews Negotiates $15.8M Sale of Studio 7 Multifamily Building in Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Studio 7 in Seattle features 75 apartments.

SEATTLE — Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Studio 7, a multifamily building located at 4029 Seventh Ave. NE in Seattle. The property traded for $15.8 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Built in 2017, Studio 7 features 75 studio apartments. At the time of sale, the property was nearly 60 percent vacant.

Dylan Smith, Jerrid Anderson and Matt Laird of Kidder Mathews’ Simon and Anderson team represented the seller in the transaction.